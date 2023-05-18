IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,710 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 734.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSU. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

DSU stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

