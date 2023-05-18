IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,361 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 328.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 3,348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $668.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

