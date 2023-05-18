IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 450 Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $120.11 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.98.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

