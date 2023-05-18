IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a current ratio of 46.90. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $850.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.