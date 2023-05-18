IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,774 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

KDP opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

