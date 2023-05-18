IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

