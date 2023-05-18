IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

