IFP Advisors Inc Has $45,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

