IFP Advisors Inc Has $46,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after buying an additional 578,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.