IFP Advisors Inc Has $48,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,553 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

