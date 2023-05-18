IFP Advisors Inc Has $48,000 Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.