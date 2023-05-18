IFP Advisors Inc Has $49,000 Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 410.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,220,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,715,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,470.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.