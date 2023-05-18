IFP Advisors Inc Has $51,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $360,307.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,237.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $360,307.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $690,203 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

