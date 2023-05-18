IFP Advisors Inc Has $51,000 Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 156,340 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

