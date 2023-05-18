IFP Advisors Inc Has $52,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE AIZ opened at $130.08 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $188.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average is $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

