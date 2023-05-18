IFP Advisors Inc Has $53,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $185.58 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.05 and a 200-day moving average of $174.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.0894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

