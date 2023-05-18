IFP Advisors Inc Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.