IFP Advisors Inc Has $57,000 Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ASE Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASX opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

