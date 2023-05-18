IFP Advisors Inc Has $57,000 Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stem were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stem

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,325 shares of company stock valued at $332,383. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stem Price Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $667.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Stem Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.