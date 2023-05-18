IFP Advisors Inc Has $57,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $250.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $287.50.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.