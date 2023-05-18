IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 324.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

