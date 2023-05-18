IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Shares of RCD opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $103.95 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $483.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

