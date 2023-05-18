IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

