IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 511.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.52 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

