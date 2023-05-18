IFP Advisors Inc Invests $56,000 in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRZU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $103.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.17.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

