IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.1664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

