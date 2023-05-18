IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 229,302.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,536,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,329 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 928,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $964.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

