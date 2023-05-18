IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $47,000 Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

