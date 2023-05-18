IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 316 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $88.51 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.