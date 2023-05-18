IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 166.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NOV by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

