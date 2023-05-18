IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLDR stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.