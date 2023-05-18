IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,519 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

