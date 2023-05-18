IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,608 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $6.40 dividend. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 145.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.74%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.