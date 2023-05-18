IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,690 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $38.62.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

