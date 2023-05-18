IFP Advisors Inc Sells 235 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $226.84 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

