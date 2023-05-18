IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,405 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $196.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

