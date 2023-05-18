IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,876 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,443,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 253,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter.

MSOS stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

