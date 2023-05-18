IFP Advisors Inc Sells 399 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 51,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

