IFP Advisors Inc Sells 406 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

IR stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

