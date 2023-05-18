IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ichor were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of ICHR opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.97. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

