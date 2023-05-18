IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,849 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AM. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

