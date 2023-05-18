IFP Advisors Inc Sells 627 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,089 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.639 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

