IFP Advisors Inc Sells 647 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,604,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,668,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

