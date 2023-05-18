IFP Advisors Inc Sells 674 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.47 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -817.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

