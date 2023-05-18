IFP Advisors Inc Sells 90,654 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,654 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.