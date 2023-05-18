IFP Advisors Inc Sells 909 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TC Energy by 56.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 379.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.