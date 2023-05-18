IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth approximately $137,372,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth approximately $18,375,000. Craft Ventures GP II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth approximately $3,675,000.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
