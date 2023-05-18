IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AerCap were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AerCap by 41.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

