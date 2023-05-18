IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,251,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

BATS:UVXY opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.