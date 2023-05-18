IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after buying an additional 68,950 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,837 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSST stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

